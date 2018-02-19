Dan Micciche: MK Dons boss says he is 'right man' to keep club in League One

Dan Micciche replaced Robbie Neilson as MK Dons boss in January

MK Dons manager Dan Micciche says he is the "right man" to keep the club in League One despite losing his first five matches in charge.

He is in his first club managerial role with the Dons six points from safety.

"Every manager I've come up against since I've had the job has said 'I can't believe you're in this position'," the 38-year-old said.

"Everybody has got to be positive, but most importantly we've got to look for solutions and not problems."

All of the defeats under Micciche, the club's former academy coach and England Under-16 manager, have been by one goal, including Saturday's loss to Charlton.

The Buckinghamshire side were in the Championship as recently as 2016 and have not been in the fourth tier since the 2007-08 campaign.

"From my time here previously and my experiences with England I think I'm the right man for the job," Micciche told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I feel like we're asking young players to do a man's job at the moment, and I don't think it's fair on some of the players to be in this situation with the pressure that they're under.

"We have to get some confidence into that dressing room because for all our efforts and nice play we're getting nothing at the moment, and we have to start picking up points."