Plymouth Argyle: Derek Adams' side head to Spain ahead of League One run-in

Derek Adams has a lot to celebrate with his side on a five-game winning streak

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams hopes a training camp in Spain will help his team in the run-in to the League One season.

The Pilgrims head to Marbella on Monday for four days of warm-weather training on the back of five successive wins.

Saturday's 1-0 win at Oxford United was their 10th in 14 matches, a run which has seen them go from bottom of League One to a point off the play-offs.

"It certainly helps, I've done it many times in my career," Adams said.

"It's been organised for a number of weeks now and it's about getting the players out there to recharge and look ahead to the final 12 games of the season."

The Pilgrims made a similar trip last year and defender Sonny Bradley, who scored the winner at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, insisted it will not be a holiday.

"A few of the boys might have thought it was going to be a bit of a jolly up, but it was far from that," the 26-year-old said of last year's trip.

"It'll be double-sessions every day, very similar to what we do in the week, just slightly warmer.

"We can see something special here and we're not going to throw it away now.

"Twelve games to go, it's time to press on and get a play-off place."