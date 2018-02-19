Casey Stoney to join Phil Neville's England staff after retiring

Casey Stoney last played for England against Denmark in July 2017

Liverpool and England defender Casey Stoney will join new England women boss Phil Neville's backroom team after ending her playing career.

The former Lionesses captain won 130 caps for her country and was Great Britain captain at the 2012 Olympics.

She was in the team that finished third at the 2015 World Cup and will play her final Liverpool game on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old will join Neville's team at the SheBelieves Cup in the United States next month.

Stoney, who teams up with Neville as part of the FA's new player-to-coach scheme, is the first appointment to the former Manchester United player's coaching staff and was a watching observer when he was presented to the media last month.

She said: "Although I am sad to be hanging up my boots, I do so proud of what I have achieved and with great optimism about what the future holds for the women's game.

"With that in mind, I am hugely excited about starting my next chapter as part of Phil Neville's backroom team.

"I am thoroughly looking forward to working with Phil, who is an excellent choice to take the women's game forward.

"I talked to him at length before accepting the job and was hugely impressed with his vision, passion and eagerness to learn. I will be doing everything possible to support him alongside finishing my coaching badges."

Casey will be invaluable - Neville

Former Manchester United and Valencia coach Neville was a controversial appointment when he took over the role last month, having previously not worked in women's football and having been a manager for only three games.

He also apologised for a series of Tweets, which were described as "sexist".

The 41-year-old said of Stoney: "Casey has been a wonderful player for England and I am delighted she will continue to help the team with her new position.

"She has tremendous knowledge of the game and will be invaluable in helping us to take the team up another level.

"From working with her already and seeing at first hand the hunger she has to pass on her experience, I am sure Casey will go on to have a coaching career that rivals what she did on the pitch."

More to follow.