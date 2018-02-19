BBC Sport - Jose Morais: New Barnsley head coach admits 'team needs help'

Barnsley 'need help' - new boss Morais

New Barnsley head coach Jose Morais tells BBC Radio Sheffield the "team needs help" ahead of his first game in charge.

The 52-year-old Portuguese, who was appointed by the Oakwell club following Paul Heckingbottom's departure to Leeds United, says he intends "to build the belief that is needed" to stabilise the club.

Barnsley are 22nd in the Championship and face bottom club Burton Albion at Oakwell on Tuesday, having won only once in their last 17 games in all competitions.

