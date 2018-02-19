Gary Owers: Torquay United 'let fans down' in Dagenham loss, says Gulls boss

Torquay were eight points from safety when Gary Owers took over in September

Torquay United's players let their fans down with their performance in the 3-0 home defeat by Dagenham & Redbridge, according to manager Gary Owers.

The relegation-threatened Gulls conceded three second-half goals as the gap between them and National League safety extended to eight points.

The loss came after they had taken seven points from the previous nine.

"The fans turned up with some degree of expectation and we let them down, I'm afraid," Owers told BBC Radio Devon.

"The positives are that we've got a game (at home to Sutton United) on Tuesday very quickly to give ourselves an opportunity to try and get another three points on the board.

"If we can win that then the sequence of results would be three wins out of four then that'll get us back in the race I'm sure."

The 49-year-old added: "It was a flat performance, we were never in the game at any stage, fortunate to go in level at half time and over the 90 minutes we got what we deserved."