Nile Ranger: Notts County ponder move for ex-Newcastle and Southend striker

Nile Ranger (right) made 51 league appearances for Newcastle but 46 of those were from the bench

Former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger could be offered the chance to resurrect his career at League Two side Notts County, says manager Kevin Nolan.

Ranger, 26, has been troubled by disciplinary problems throughout his career and was jailed in 2017 after admitting online banking fraud.

Southend terminated his contract in January after more discipline issues.

"Nile is a complex character," said Nolan, who was a team-mate of Ranger when the pair were at Newcastle.

"He has had a lot of second, third and fourth chances. It's a discussion we have had and will continue to have but we have to make sure the perception of our club is the right one.

"He has been in the headlines for a lot of the wrong reason and a lot of them really bad.

"If he does come here we will probably have to have a good sit down with Nile and his representatives."

Nolan said Ranger's ability was such that the ex-England Under-19 international should be playing at a higher level than League Two.

"There is no doubting he has got talent," he added. "But people can't continue to give him chances.

"As a lad he is a lovely kid, but when he walks out of the stadium it is out of your hands."