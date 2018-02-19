Phil Parkinson: Bolton Wanderers have not lost sight of relegation battle

Phil Parkinson's Bolton Wanderers have won one of their past seven games in all competitions

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson says his side have not lost sight of their battle against relegation despite climbing out of the drop zone.

The Trotters lost 2-0 away at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, but remain two points clear of the bottom three.

Parkinson's side next face next-to-bottom Sunderland on Tuesday.

"We've always been in a battle. If we ever thought we were clear of it then we were looking at a different table," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

Bolton face a headache over team selection for their game against the Black Cats, with Mark Little unavailable after his sending off against QPR.

However, forward Aaron Wilbraham could return from a calf injury and midfielder Darren Pratley may feature after almost two months out with a cracked fibula.

"We dust ourselves down. I thought the application of the lads was great against QPR, we had some good chances," 50-year-old Parkinson continued.

"We've got one or two bumps and bruises in there and we've got to make sure we patch everyone up and get a team out which is ready to go on Tuesday."