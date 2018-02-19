Oxford United: Ryan Ledson calls for clarity on managerial situation

Oxford United rejected bids for Ryan Ledson in the January transfer window

Oxford United midfielder Ryan Ledson hopes the club's managerial situation will be clarified quickly.

The U's lost a third successive League One match under caretaker manager Derek Fazackerley when Plymouth Argyle beat them 1-0 at home on Saturday.

Fazackerley has been in charge since Pep Clotet was sacked in January.

"Whether it's Derek in charge until the end of the season or we get a new manager, it needs to happen quickly so we know what's happening," Ledson said.

Oxford have slipped to 15th in the table, just five points above the relegation zone, and 66-year-old Fazackerley has won just one of the five games in all competitions he has overseen.

"I don't think we're in a relegation battle," Ledson, 20, told BBC Radio Oxford. "We've got too much quality in this side with the lads set to come back from injury.

"At the moment, we're not on the best run of form, but we can't sit and sulk about it.

"There's names in the frame for the job that do excite me, but maybe it will be Faz who gets the job and we'll all give everything for him."