Alfie Mawson: Boost for Swansea City defender after injury scare

Alfie Mawson signed for Swansea from Barnsley in 2016 for £5.5m

Swansea centre-back Alfie Mawson's knee injury is not as bad as first feared and he could be fit for Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton.

Mawson missed last Saturday's FA Cup draw at Sheffield Wednesday after "locking" his knee during the warm-up.

The 24-year-old saw a specialist on Monday and had a scan which showed no major damage.

Mawson has played in all 27 of Swansea's Premier League games so far this season.