Truro City boss unhappy after losing second game in succession

Aaron Lamont's second goal in as many games helped Truro take a 2-0 lead against Oxford City

Truro City boss Lee Hodges is uncertain why his side have thrown away first-half leads in their last two games.

The White Tigers were 2-0 up at home to Oxford City on Saturday, but conceded three times after the break.

Truro lost 3-1 at home to Wealdstone in National League South seven days earlier having led 1-0 at half-time.

"We just seemed too open and I've not quite put my finger on why that happens," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"It's two games in two weeks where we've worked extremely hard in the first half and we allow the game to slip away from us, it's very hard to take.

"To be 2-0 up at half-time, at home, you're expecting worst case scenario to finish the game 2-0."

Despite the loss, Truro remain in the final play-off place in seventh ahead of a trip to leaders Dartford on Saturday.

But with three points separating City from the four teams below them, Hodges hopes his side do not throw away their chance of challenging for promotion.

"We're still in fantastic position, I don't think a lot of people would have thought that we'd be where we are," he added.

"They've worked extremely hard to do that and it would be a shame if all of a sudden we let that get away from us.

"We have to stay together as a group, as a club, and we have to go again."