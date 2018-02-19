BBC Sport - Ten red cards and eight yellows in Brazilian football match after team brawl
Ten red cards and eight yellows in Brazilian match
- From the section Football
Watch the moment that led to 10 players being sent off and eight yellow cards shown in one game during the Brazilian state championship match between Vitoria and Bahia.
READ MORE: Brazilian game abandoned after 10 red cards
Available to UK users only. Commentary in Portuguese.
