Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Liverpool host Chelsea, Man City face Sunderland

Manchester City Women are still in with a chance of lifting four major trophies this season

Holders Manchester City will travel to fellow top-flight side Sunderland in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.

The top three Women's Super League 1 sides - City, Chelsea and Arsenal - were kept apart in the unseeded draw, made live on BBC Radio 1 Xtra.

Chelsea, second in WSL 1, face a tough-looking tie at fourth-placed Liverpool, while Arsenal host third-tier Charlton, the lowest-ranked side remaining.

The other last-eight tie sees WSL 2 side Durham host top-flight Everton.

All the ties will be played on Sunday, 18 March.

Wembley will host this year's final on Saturday, 5 May, with the fixture being played at the national stadium for the fourth season in a row.

Arsenal are the record 14-time winners, while City lifted the trophy for the first time last season.

The Citizens, who remain unbeaten in all competitions, needed extra time to overcome Birmingham City in the last 16 on Sunday, in a repeat of the 2017 final.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw

Sunderland v Manchester City

Liverpool v Chelsea

Arsenal v Charlton

Durham v Everton

