Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 23 February

Championship Conference

Cefn Druids v Bangor City (19:45 GMT): Druids remain unbeaten after three games of phase two following last Saturday's 3-1 victory at Cardiff Met. Bangor, who won 2-0 at The Rock during phase one, will go second if they win or draw.

Saturday, 24 February

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay v The New Saints (14:00 GMT): Nomads remained second, albeit on goal difference, despite last weekend's loss at Bangor. Andy Morrison's side are still 12 points behind leaders Saints, who drew 2-2 at Deeside Stadium in October's phase one fixture.

Bala Town v Cardiff Met (17:30 GMT): Fourth placed Bala have beaten Cardiff Met twice already this season, with both games ending 2-1 in favour of Colin Baton's side. Cardiff Met have lost their last three league games while Bala are unbeaten in their opening two games of phase two.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Play-off Conference

Barry Town v Llandudno (16:15 GMT): Llandudno go into Saturday's game two points behind seventh placed Barry, who won 2-0 at Jenner Park during phase one. Gavin Chesterfield have won their opening two games of phase two while Llandudno's 3-2 win over Carmarthen last weekend was their first victory after the mid-season break.

Sunday, 25 February

Play-off Conference

Prestatyn Town v Newtown (14:30 GMT): Prestatyn are two points adrift at the bottom of the table but ended their nine game losing streak with a 1-1 draw at Aberystwyth. Newtown slipped down to ninth after defeat against Barry Town, their second loss of phase two.

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town (17:15 GMT): Carmarthen's recent revival came to an end after two straight wins with defeat at Llandudno last Saturday. They remain in the bottom two and sit eight points behind Aberystwyth, who have already lost twice to Carmarthen this season.

Tuesday, 27 February

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Bala Town (19:45 GMT)

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 24 February

Royston Town v Merthyr Town (15:00 GMT)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 24 February

Colwyn Bay v Brighouse Town (15:00 GMT)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 25 February

Cyncoed Ladies v Swansea City Ladies (14:00 GMT)