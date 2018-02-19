Eden Hazard backs Chelsea manager Antonio Conte

Hazard has been linked with a move from Chelsea but says he is "very well there"

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard says he "does not sense there's any player who's not with" manager Antonio Conte.

Conte's future has been hotly debated this season and his side face key games this week, against Barcelona in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League.

But Hazard, 27, told Telefoot: "We win together, we lose together."

"Everyone is behind him (Conte). All we want is to climb the table - and give everything against Barcelona."

The former Lille forward added: "We will see what happens after."

Chelsea were beaten 4-1 at Watford at the start of the month but responded with a win against West Brom to go fourth in the Premier League.

They reached the FA Cup quarter-finals by defeating Hull City 4-0 last Friday and next face Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid or Paris St-Germain but played down talk of a move.

"I'm already under contract for [another] two-and-a-half years at Chelsea," he said.

"I'm very well there. It's been several years that Real Madrid has been talked about. When it's not Real, it's Paris. If I ever have to change, I will change."