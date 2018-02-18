BBC Sport - FA Cup Shuffle: Sanchez gets carried away, Willian mind-games & Keown kills the vibe in round five

Amazing goals, brilliant trolls & the best FA Cup action

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the quirkier moments from the fifth round of the FA Cup, including mind games from Willian, some home truths from Martin Keown, and getting carried away with Alexis Sanchez.

Watch all the FA Cup fifth-round goals here.

