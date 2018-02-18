BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham's touching tribute to Ryan Mason after midfielder's injury-forced retirement
Tottenham's touching tributes to Ryan Mason
- From the section FA Cup
Players and fans at Spurs' FA Cup tie against Rochdale paid tribute to ex-player Ryan Mason after the 26-year-old retired early due to a skull fracture he suffered in 2017.
Danny Rose kissed the camera as he said Mason's name and the fans chanted Mason's name throughout the match.
WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round
READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Sunday's FA Cup fifth round game
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired