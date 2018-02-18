Players and fans at Spurs' FA Cup tie against Rochdale paid tribute to ex-player Ryan Mason after the 26-year-old retired early due to a skull fracture he suffered in 2017.

Danny Rose kissed the camera as he said Mason's name and the fans chanted Mason's name throughout the match.

