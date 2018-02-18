BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rochdale heroes Ian Henderson & Steve Davies revel in earning Spurs Wembley replay
'Every kid's dream' - Rochdale's Wembley delight
- From the section FA Cup
Rochdale skipper and opening goal scorer Ian Henderson and stoppage-time equalising scorer Steve Davies share just how much their 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round means to them and their club.
WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round
READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Sunday's FA Cup fifth round game
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired