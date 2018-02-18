SWPL: Hibernian and Glasgow City made to battle for wins

Abbi Grant (left) celebrates her goal with her Glasgow City team-mates

Glasgow City and Hibernian were both made to battle for their points at the top of the Scottish Building Society SWPL.

Abbi Grant's 13th-minute goal was enough for City to edge the win against Hamilton Academical.

And Katey Turner's strike two minutes from time sealed a 2-0 win for Hibs away to newly-promoted Forfar Farmington.

Elsewhere, Rangers beat Spartans 2-1, while Celtic drew 1-1 with Stirling.

Reaction

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth (after the 1-0 win at home to Hamilton): "It is good to get another three points in what was a scrappy game. I give a lot of credit to Hamilton as they were physical and played with a lot of energy.

"However, we know we can play far, far better than we showed today, so we will work hard this week to make sure we keep getting better."

Hamilton Accies head coach Gary Doctor: It's a wee bit of plaudits not points for us again. It was a great team performance. Tactically the effort the team put in was fantastic, I think we did better in possession than we've ever done against City. We seem to play our best football against Hibs and City. If we want to take anything from it we have to take it into the next match."

Hibernian head coach Kevin Milne (after the 2-0 win away to Forfar Farmington): "We controlled the game from start to finish, but Forfar posed a threat to us. We're getting a bit decimated with injuries just now which is concerning, but hopefully next week we'll have enough available for the game against Hearts.

Stirling University head coach Barry Rodgers (after the 1-1 draw away to Celtic): "We worked hard for it and created chances throughout the game. You can see the quality Celtic have in their team and strength in numbers, so for the players to match that and more is pleasing."