BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspurs new signing Lucas Moura scores against Rochdale in the fifth-round
Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs
- From the section Football
Tottenham's new signing Lucas Moura draws Spurs level at Rochdale, on his first start for the club, with a smart finish flicking over Josh Lillis.
WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round
READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Sunday's FA Cup fifth round game
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired