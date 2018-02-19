BBC Sport follows Coventry City fans Ollie Neal and Ben Cooke for the League Two side's FA Cup fifth round trip to Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Sky Blues have endured a torrid time since their relegation from the Premier League in 2001, and after more than a decade of rows over ownership, threats of liquidation, and even getting locked out of their own stadium, now find themselves in the fourth tier of English football.

WATCH MORE: Brighton 3-1 Coventry

Available to UK users only.