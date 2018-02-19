BBC Sport - FA Cup Stories: Following Coventry fans for fifth round tie at Brighton
'Being a Coventry fan is awful but I love it'
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport follows Coventry City fans Ollie Neal and Ben Cooke for the League Two side's FA Cup fifth round trip to Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Sky Blues have endured a torrid time since their relegation from the Premier League in 2001, and after more than a decade of rows over ownership, threats of liquidation, and even getting locked out of their own stadium, now find themselves in the fourth tier of English football.
WATCH MORE: Brighton 3-1 Coventry
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired