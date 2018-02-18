Atletico Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Diego Costa is in his second spell at Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa scored his fourth goal since rejoining Atletico Madrid as they beat Athletic Bilbao to go to within seven points of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring by slamming a shot into the bottom corner from Antoine Griezmann's pass.

And Costa, making his eighth appearance since his move from Chelsea, swept home a second from close range.

Earlier on Sunday, Athletic's Basque rivals Real Sociedad beat Levante 3-0.

Fourth-placed Real Madrid - who are 13 points behind Atletico - visit Real Betis at 19:45 GMT, with live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.