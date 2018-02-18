Match ends, Real Betis 3, Real Madrid 5.
Real Betis 3-5 Real Madrid
-
- From the section European Football
Marco Asensio scored twice as Real Madrid beat Real Betis to secure a third successive victory.
Zinedine Zidane's side took the lead when Asensio nodded in, but Betis equalised through Aissa Mandi.
Nacho's own goal put Betis ahead at the break but Sergio Ramos, Asensio and Cristiano Ronaldo scored to put the defending champions in control.
Sergio Leon's late goal caused a few nerves at 4-3 before an injury-time fifth from substitute Karim Benzema.
Real had come from behind to beat Paris St-Germain 3-1 in the first leg of their the Champions League last-16 tie last week.
There was plenty of determination about that performance, and this one owed much to the quality of their finishing after Ramos headed in following a corner.
The third and fourth goals in particular - scored by Asensio and Ronaldo - were clinical strikes.
Substitute Leon pulled one back for Betis with five minutes left when he got on the end of Junior's cross, but Real held on but any nerves were eased by Benzema.
Fourth-placed Real are 17 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, who beat Eibar 2-0 on Saturday.
Zidane's side are 10 points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and a point behind Valencia in third.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 13Adán
- 19BarragánBooked at 44mins
- 23Mandi
- 15Bartra
- 5AmatSubstituted forJavi Garcíaat 75'minutes
- 28FirpoBooked at 49mins
- 10BoudebouzSubstituted forTelloat 81'minutes
- 6Ruiz
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forLeónat 81'minutes
- 17Joaquín
- 16MorónBooked at 61mins
Substitutes
- 3Javi García
- 7León
- 8Camarasa
- 14Durmisi
- 20Tello
- 27Guerrero Martín
- 31López
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 5mins
- 6Nacho
- 4RamosBooked at 55mins
- 12MarceloSubstituted forHernándezat 30'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 14CasemiroBooked at 81mins
- 23KovacicBooked at 46mins
- 20Asensio
- 11BaleBooked at 57minsSubstituted forIscoat 73'minutes
- 7RonaldoSubstituted forBenzemaat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 9Benzema
- 10Modric
- 13Casilla
- 15Hernández
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 53,486
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 3, Real Madrid 5.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Nacho.
Attempt blocked. Sergio León (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 3, Real Madrid 5. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Cristian Tello (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 3, Real Madrid 4. Sergio León (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Júnior Firpo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Sergio León (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Sergio León replaces Andrés Guardado.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Ryad Boudebouz.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Javi García (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Javi García replaces Jordi Amat.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Gareth Bale.
Attempt missed. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Barragán.
Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryad Boudebouz.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Casemiro with a through ball.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) because of an injury.
Booking
Loren Morón (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).
Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.