Real Betis 3-5 Real Madrid

Marco Asensio has scored nine goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season

Marco Asensio scored twice as Real Madrid beat Real Betis to secure a third successive victory.

Zinedine Zidane's side took the lead when Asensio nodded in, but Betis equalised through Aissa Mandi.

Nacho's own goal put Betis ahead at the break but Sergio Ramos, Asensio and Cristiano Ronaldo scored to put the defending champions in control.

Sergio Leon's late goal caused a few nerves at 4-3 before an injury-time fifth from substitute Karim Benzema.

Real had come from behind to beat Paris St-Germain 3-1 in the first leg of their the Champions League last-16 tie last week.

There was plenty of determination about that performance, and this one owed much to the quality of their finishing after Ramos headed in following a corner.

The third and fourth goals in particular - scored by Asensio and Ronaldo - were clinical strikes.

Substitute Leon pulled one back for Betis with five minutes left when he got on the end of Junior's cross, but Real held on but any nerves were eased by Benzema.

Fourth-placed Real are 17 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, who beat Eibar 2-0 on Saturday.

Zidane's side are 10 points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and a point behind Valencia in third.