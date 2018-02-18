Italian Serie A
Napoli 1-0 SPAL

Allan
Allan scored the only goal of a game that Napoli dominated and should have won by more

Napoli beat SPAL for a ninth Serie A win in a row - a club record in a single season - to go top again.

Juventus had briefly gone top with a 1-0 win over Torino earlier on Sunday.

Allan gave Napoli the lead after a quick one-touch passing move ended with Jose Callejon playing in the Brazilian.

Marek Hamsik thought he had doubled their lead when he headed in Allan's cross, but the goal was eventually ruled out for offside after video assistant referee (VAR) consultation.

Hamsik, the club's all-time top scorer, was then shown a yellow card for breaking the corner flag in his celebrations before the goal was disallowed.

Elsewhere, Cheick Diabate scored an 89th-minute winner on his Benevento debut as they picked up the third Serie A win in their history, by beating Crotone 3-2. However the league's bottom side are still 11 points below their opponents, who are one place above the relegation zone.

Crotone's Manchester-born Libya international Ahmad Benali had made it 2-2.

Bologna beat lowly Sassuolo 2-1 in the other game.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello FilhoSubstituted forDiawaraat 90+1'minutes
  • 17HamsikBooked at 64minsSubstituted forZielinskiat 71'minutes
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 86'minutes
  • 14Mertens
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 20Zielinski
  • 22Sepe
  • 27Machach
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli

SPAL

  • 97Meret
  • 21SalamonBooked at 85mins
  • 27FelipeBooked at 77mins
  • 23Vicari
  • 29Lazzari
  • 28Schiattarella
  • 77Viviani
  • 88GrassiSubstituted forFloccariat 75'minutes
  • 85DraméSubstituted forCostaat 62'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 19KurticBooked at 40mins
  • 7AntenucciSubstituted forPaloschiat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gomis
  • 5Simic
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 10Floccari
  • 15Väisänen
  • 18Schiavon
  • 24Vitale
  • 25Guimaraes Bilher
  • 33Costa
  • 43Paloschi
  • 92Marchegiani
Referee:
Claudio Gavillucci

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamSPAL
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 1, SPAL 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 1, SPAL 0.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL).

Attempt missed. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergio Floccari (SPAL).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jasmin Kurtic.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Jorginho.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Viviani (SPAL).

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Federico Viviani.

Booking

Bartosz Salamon (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bartosz Salamon (SPAL).

Booking

Filippo Costa (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Filippo Costa (SPAL).

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bartosz Salamon (SPAL).

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi replaces Mirco Antenucci.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Sergio Floccari (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mirco Antenucci (SPAL).

Attempt blocked. Pasquale Schiattarella (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Floccari.

Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Mário Rui.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Felipe (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Felipe (SPAL).

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Sergio Floccari replaces Alberto Grassi.

Attempt missed. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Francesco Vicari.

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Allan.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.

Attempt missed. Mirco Antenucci (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli25213155154066
2Juventus25212262154765
3Roma25155540192150
4Inter Milan25139340211948
5Lazio24144659332646
6Sampdoria24125744321241
7AC Milan2411583430438
8Atalanta2410773628837
9Torino2581253530536
10Udinese25103123636033
11Fiorentina248793331231
12Genoa2586112125-430
13Bologna2593133138-730
14Chievo2567122342-1925
15Cagliari2574142336-1325
16Sassuolo2565141543-2823
17Crotone2556142144-2321
18SPAL2538142347-2417
19Hellas Verona2444162248-2616
20Benevento2531211858-4010
View full Italian Serie A table

