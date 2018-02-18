Torino 0-1 Juventus

Italian Serie A
Alex Sandro turned in Federico Bernardeschi's cross as Juventus beat city rivals Torino
Alex Sandro's goal ensured Juventus moved back to the top of Serie A

Juventus moved two points clear of Napoli at the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Torino in the Turin derby.

Massimiliano Allegri's team provided the perfect response after a run of 10 consecutive victories had been ended in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Federico Bernardeschi laid on the decisive goal for Alex Sandro to tap in during the first half.

Napoli can move back to the top if they beat SPAL at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

An early injury to top scorer Gonzalo Higuain did not hamper Juve, who carried more threat than their city rivals.

The Bianconeri, who are going for their seventh successive league title, are two points better off than at the same stage last season, while Torino remain ninth.

Line-ups

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 29De SilvestriSubstituted forEderaat 80'minutes
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 13Burdisso
  • 3MolinaroBooked at 90mins
  • 8BaselliSubstituted forNiangat 55'minutes
  • 88Rincón
  • 22ObiSubstituted forAcquahat 72'minutes
  • 14Falque
  • 9Belotti
  • 15Ansaldi

Substitutes

  • 1Ichazo
  • 4Bonifazi
  • 5Valdifiori
  • 6Acquah
  • 10Ljajic
  • 11Niang
  • 20Edera
  • 21Berenguer Remiro
  • 23Barreca
  • 24Moretti
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 2De SciglioBooked at 65mins
  • 24Rugani
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22Asamoah
  • 27Sturaro
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDybalaat 66'minutes
  • 9HiguaínSubstituted forBernardeschiat 15'minutesSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 90+2'minutes
  • 12Alex Sandro

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Benatia
  • 8Marchisio
  • 10Dybala
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 21Höwedes
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamTorinoAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torino 0, Juventus 1.

Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Stefano Sturaro is caught offside.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tomás Rincón.

Booking

Cristian Molinaro (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cristian Molinaro (Torino).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Stephan Lichtsteiner replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tomás Rincón (Torino).

Hand ball by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Lorenzo De Silvestri.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iago Falque (Torino).

Attempt saved. Iago Falque (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Afriyie Acquah.

Corner, Torino. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

Attempt missed. Cristian Molinaro (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tomás Rincón.

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cristian Molinaro (Torino).

Substitution

Substitution, Torino. Afriyie Acquah replaces Joel Obi.

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Attempt missed. M'Baye Niang (Torino) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Falque.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

M'Baye Niang (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Douglas Costa.

Booking

Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

M'Baye Niang (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Joel Obi (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by M'Baye Niang.

Daniele Rugani (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match M'Baye Niang (Torino) because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th February 2018

  • TorinoTorino0JuventusJuventus1
  • BeneventoBenevento0CrotoneCrotone1
  • BolognaBologna1SassuoloSassuolo0
  • NapoliNapoli1SPALSPAL0
  • AtalantaAtalanta17:00FiorentinaFiorentina
  • AC MilanAC Milan19:45SampdoriaSampdoria

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli25213155154066
2Juventus25212262154765
3Roma25155540192150
4Inter Milan25139340211948
5Lazio24144659332646
6Sampdoria24125744321241
7AC Milan2411583430438
8Atalanta2410773628837
9Torino2581253530536
10Udinese25103123636033
11Fiorentina248793331231
12Genoa2586112125-430
13Bologna2593133037-730
14Chievo2567122342-1925
15Cagliari2574142336-1325
16Crotone2566132041-2124
17Sassuolo2565141442-2823
18SPAL2538142347-2417
19Hellas Verona2444162248-2616
20Benevento2521221557-427
View full Italian Serie A table

