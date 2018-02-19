Cardiff City: Morrison takes pride in his side's physicality

Morrison has scored 17 goals for Cardiff since signing in 2014

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison says his side's physicality is something he is proud of because it is daunting for the opposition.

The 27-year-old scored Cardiff's winning goal in a physical battle against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"We 100% take pride in being a physical side," said Morrison. "I don't think many teams want to play us.

"Teams line up against us and see the size and physicality we have and it's quite daunting."

He added: "The manager is huge on it, he won't let our standards drop and if we can keep going now, every game is a cup final.

"We have a huge one against Ipswich away next and hopefully we can come away with a result."

Tony Pulis took over at Middlesbrough in December after being sacked by West Bromich Albion

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis admitted his side were outmuscled by Cardiff on Saturday, and Morrison took the admission as a compliment.

"It's something he [Tony Pulis] has done in the Premier League for many years, he's well known for having physical, direct teams who bully other sides.

"It's a great compliment for him to say that and it shows the quality we have.

"When it comes to games where the football might not be that pretty and you have to get stuck in, all the boys are right up for the job."

Clean sheet more satisfying than scoring

Morrison has scored the name number of goals this season as Zohore (4) and only one less than Mendez-Laing

As well his contribution defensively, Morrison has proven himself very capable in attack.

His goal against Middlesbrough was his second of the week after scoring Cardiff's second against Bolton the previous Tuesday.

Despite his impact in front of goal, the Cardiff captain said keeping a clean sheet is more satisfying to him than scoring.

"Clean sheet is definitely more satisfying. It's always nice to score a goal, but as a defender first and foremost your job is to stop the other team from scoring.

"The boys were fantastic again. It was nice to get a goal, but three points was the main objective.

"Three points and a clean sheet means it's a very happy dressing room."

'Best defensive unit I've been part of'

Neil Etheridge signed in 2017 to be a back up goalkeeper but he has started almost every game this season

Saturday's clean sheet, Cardiff's 14th of the season, received deserved praise from manager Neil Warnock.

Morrison, who has featured in all but one of the Bluebirds' 14 clean sheets, believes the Cardiff defence is the best unit he has been a part of.

"Me, Sol [Bamba] and Bruno [Manga] had a lot of communication during the game [against Middlesbrough] and we knew if we kept a clean sheet we would get three points.

"We celebrated together after the game, every clean sheet is like winning the World Cup to us.

"I think this is the best defensive unit I've been a part of. I've played with some great players who have achieved lots in their careers, but as a unit, this is the best.

"The trust within the back four and goalkeeper is second to none."