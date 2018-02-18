Hibernian midfield trio best in Scotland, says Martin Boyle

Hibernian midfielders Dylan McGeouch, Scott Allan and John McGinn were influential in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle believes the Easter Road side has the best midfield trio in Scottish football.

Dylan McGeouch, Scott Allan and John McGinn were influential as Hibs won 2-0 against Aberdeen, with the latter reportedly being watched by West Ham manager Davie Moyes.

"It's unbelievable having those three in midfield feeding me on the wing," Boyle said.

"You can't ask for a better three in Scotland when they're at their best."

Allan joined the Easter Road side on loan from Celtic in January, for his second spell at Easter Road, and the three have now played together twice - a 2-1 win against Rangers at Ibrox and the victory over Aberdeen.

Boyle, who scored the opening goal against the Dons, believes Hibs will benefit from the creativity of the trio.

"You just run about knowing they'll find you," he said after Saturday's win.

"Scotty being back has been given a bit of freedom with John and Dylan behind him, and some of the passes he played today were just unbelievable.

"It was a great second half, with everyone expressing themselves. The fans were behind us and it's an important three points."