Sunday's Scottish Gossip: McLeish, McFadden & McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Scotland manager Alex McLeish will speak to midfielders Scott Brown, 33, and Darren Fletcher, 34, about their international futures before deciding whether or not to build his side around their experience. (Sunday Times Scotland, newspaper edition)

Former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Paul Hartley believes Brown will want to carry on playing for the national team after watching him control the game against Zenit St Petersburg no Thursday. (Scottish Mail on Sunday)

McLeish says he would like Hampden to remain the home of the national team, with the Scottish FA due to decide in the summer whether to retain the stadium as their base or move to Murrayfield, the home of Scottish rugby. (Sunday Herald)

Former Scotland international James McFadden says he has been approached to be part of McLeish's backroom staff and will meet with the new manager this week. (Scottish Sun)

Centre-back has been a problem area for the national team, but McLeish believes there are some young players who could be ready to make the breakthrough in that position for Scotland, with Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, Hearts' John Souttar, Rangers' Ross McCrorie and Celtic's Jack Hendry all capped for the under-21s recently. (Scottish Sunday Express, newspaper edition)

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart says the way the Scottish FA handled the recruitment of the national manager, while also searching for a new chief executive, made him angry. (Scottish Sun)

West Ham manager Davie Moyes was at Easter Road to watch Hibernian midfielder John McGinn during the 2-0 win over Aberdeen as he considers making a move for the Scotland international. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty insists winger Michael O'Halloran still has a future at the club, despite not having been selected for any squads since returning in January from a loan spell at St Johnstone. (Scottish Sunday Express, newspaper edition)

Former Rangers defender Danny Wilson has not given up hope of being selected for Scotland despite leaving Ibrox for a move to MLS side Colorado Rapids. (Scottish Sun)

Jozo Simunovic has been told by Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers that he needs to improve his concentration if he is to fulfil his potential as a top-class centre-back. (Scottish Mail on Sunday, newspaper edition)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says he is willing to cut short an already brief summer holiday period to be part of Scotland's end-of-season double header away to Peru and Mexico. (Scottish Sun)

Zenit St Petersburg defender Branislav Ivanovic says he was surprised by how good the Scottish champions were in their 1-0 win over the Russian side on Thursday. (Sunday Mail)

John Souttar has vowed to help Hearts team-mate Arnaud Djoum overcome an Achilles injury similar to the one that kept the defender suffered last season. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Former Scotland and England head coach Andy Robinson believes a home win at Murrayfield on Saturday would represent Scotland's best-ever victory over their oldest rivals. (Sunday Times, newspaper edition)

Kiwi tighthead prop Simon Berghan has earned his place in the Scotland team after four solid years with Edinburgh. (Scotland on Sunday)