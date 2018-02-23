Manchester United v Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has lost three matches in all competitions against Chelsea as Manchester United manager.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera faces a few weeks out after aggravating a muscular injury in the midweek Champions League draw against Sevilla.

Eric Bailly could make his first start since November, but Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones all remain out.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to Old Trafford.

David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley are all still unavailable.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Both managers sensibly and diplomatically downplayed their feud in Friday's press conferences. There's a game to be played, watched and (hopefully) enjoyed.

"To do that, we might have to appreciate the tactical rather than free flowing side of things, as demonstrated by disciplined - although quite different - displays in Europe this week.

"Chelsea put in a better performance, but United got a better first leg result.

"It ought to be tight and it's almost certain to be tetchy, with enough history and side issues to put a soap to shame.

"Does Pogba start with a point to prove?

"Will Hazard get the rough stuff again?

"And then there's the touchline to keep an eye on. Best of luck to fourth official Andre Marriner!"

Twitter: @Guymowbray

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on his previous club Chelsea: "I have a good relation with the board, I don't forget how nice they were to me in a difficult period with the departure of my father; they show me in that moment they feel me as a friend that did his best for the club and always respects the club.

"With the players, I don't have any problem, any regret, any stone in my shoes, no problem at all.

"The fans are fans; with many of them in the street I feel that empathy and that relation that normally should be that connection and feeling forever. When I play at Stamford Bridge, some reactions from the fans are just reactions.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "We must be focused for the next game and to prepare in the right way because we are talking about a very strong team with fantastic players.

"We have to look at ourselves and understand that, from now until the end, every game is very important. The run for a place in the Champions League is open, so we must pay great attention.

"In this run there are many great teams, and someone will have to stay out of the next Champions League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Blues have got some outstanding players and put in a really good performance against Barcelona on Tuesday but there is something not quite right with them at the moment.

I don't trust them to play the way they did against Barca every week, and I do not see them repeating their win over United in November.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's only victory in the past 14 meetings in all competitions came at home in the league last season (D5, L8).

United have lost 18 Premier League games and conceded 67 goals against Chelsea, more than versus any other team in the division.

Chelsea's only goal in four Premier League fixtures at Old Trafford was scored by Didier Drogba in a 1-1 draw in October 2014.

There has not been an away win in a league meeting between these clubs since Chelsea's 1-0 triumph at Old Trafford in May 2013.

Manchester United

United have conceded just five goals in 13 Premier League home games this season.

Jose Mourinho has lost only two of his 49 competitive matches at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager, with both defeats coming at the hands of Manchester City.

They have won only four of their 16 league matches under Mourinho against the other established top-six teams (D5, L7), scoring only 12 goals and conceding 18.

Romelu Lukaku has failed to score in any of his six Premier League matches against other current top-six sides this season, managing just four attempts on target in those games.

Lukaku has failed to score in all 17 Premier League appearances involving Chelsea: 10 for the Blues and seven against them.

Mourinho has lost three matches in all competitions against Chelsea as Manchester United manager, more than against any other opponent.

Chelsea

The Blues have won just two of their last nine away matches in all competitions (D4, L3).

Chelsea have lost six Premier League matches this season, one more than in their entire title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

Antonio Conte has won three of his five meetings in all competitions against Jose Mourinho, with his only defeat coming in this fixture last season.

Eden Hazard has six goals in his last six Premier League appearances.

Pedro has seven goals in games against Jose Mourinho-managed teams, second only to Lionel Messi's tally of 11.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 49% Probability of away win: 24%

