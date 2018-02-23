Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal and Manchester City met in the 2017 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley - the Gunners winning 2-1 in extra time

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester City's impressive campaign will count for nothing unless they have trophies to show off at the end of it, says boss Pep Guardiola.

City have scored more than 100 goals in all competitions to open up a 16-point lead in the Premier League and reach the Champions League last-16.

They will attempt to win the Carabao Cup by beating Arsenal on Sunday after losing to Wigan in the FA Cup.

"We'll be judged on how many titles we win," said Guardiola on Friday.

Guardiola has yet to win a trophy since being taking charge of City in the summer of 2016.

Yet his side start the Wembley showpiece, the first major final of the English season, as favourites, with City 27 points clear of Arsenal in the league.

"This is a club that every year needs to grow up and win titles," added Guardiola.

"We have to lift titles to give more value to what we have done."

Guardiola aims for more happy Wembley memories

Guardiola has happy memories of Wembley.

The Spaniard was part of the Barcelona side that won the European Cup for the first time in 1992 at the old Wembley.

And he was manager of Barca when they overcame Manchester United at the rebuilt stadium in the 2011 Champions League final.

"It is so special, a magnificent stadium and if you go there it is for something good, as you are in the semi-finals or final," said the 47-year-old.

This is the first of back-to-back games between City and Arsenal with the two teams meeting again at the Emirates in the league next Thursday (19:45 GMT).

Guardiola added: "Of course we want to win, Arsenal do as well, we will try.

"We will be happy if we win, sad if we don't but after the game we have another match against Arsenal.

"We are going to try and maintain our level, but finals are different, it is not what you have done in the past."

First League Cup triumph for 25 years?

Arsenal have not won this competition since 1993 when they beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Wembley under George Graham.

The Gunners have beaten Doncaster Rovers, Norwich City, West Ham United and Chelsea to reach the final, and victory over City would salvage a season that has not gone to plan.

They face a battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League while they were knocked out of the FA Cup, a competition they won last season, by Nottingham Forest.

On Thursday, they advanced to the Europa League's last 16 on aggregate despite losing at home to Swedish side Ostersunds.

Wenger has used the League Cup in its various guises in the past to give his younger players experience.

But with the Gunners so close to a trophy, he will be naming an experienced side at Wembley.

"Manchester City have so many players that you think you have to stop that it is better to focus on the team plan than rather than on any individual," said Wenger on Friday.

"It's true that I always used to use this competition with a youth team. For us it's an opportunity. We'll play with all the regular players.

"We go to Wembley and you want to win it, you want your fans to go home happy."

Team news

Striker Gabriel Jesus is in contention to make his first appearance of 2018 for City.

The 20-year-old Brazil international suffered a serious knee injury during a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on 31 December.

Winger Raheem Sterling is a doubt with a muscle injury that forced him to miss the Wigan defeat, while Fabian Delph is suspended after being sent off on Monday.

Second-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who has played in every round, will start.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has recovered from a groin injury, while Mesut Ozil should shake off an illness to be involved.

Claudio Bravo has been involved in two penalty shootout wins - over Wolves and Leicester City - during Manchester City's run to the final

Club-record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is available having been ineligible in the Europa League.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette is unavailable and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is ineligible.

Match facts

Head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between these sides in a major final. Arsenal have won both previous meetings with Manchester City at Wembley - 3-0 in the 2014 Community Shield and 2-1 in last season's FA Cup semi-final.

City have lost just one of their past five meetings with Arsenal in all competitions (W2 D2), beating them 3-1 in their previous meeting in the Premier League this season.

In the League Cup, City have won their past two ties against Arsenal (2009-10 and 2011-12), having lost their previous five between 1977-78 and 2004-05.

Arsenal

This is Arsenal's eighth League Cup final - they've lost more than any other side in the history of the competition (5), winning the tournament twice - in 1987 and 1993.

Arsenal have scored just six goals in the competition this season, the lowest tally of any team to reach the final in the competition's history.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is aiming to become the eighth different manager to win all three of the English top-flight trophies after Bill Nicholson, Joe Mercer, Don Revie, George Graham, Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish and Jose Mourinho.

Wenger has won seven of his 10 domestic cup finals with Arsenal, with his last two defeats coming in this competition (2007 v Chelsea and 2011 v Birmingham).

Of the 13 players who played for Arsenal in the 2011 League Cup final defeat to Birmingham, only Laurent Koscielny and Jack Wilshere are still at the club.

Manchester City