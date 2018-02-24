Aberdeen v Celtic

A tale of two captains: Aberdeen are without Graeme Shinnie, while Scott Brown is back for Celtic

Aberdeen will be without captain Graeme Shinnie as he completes a two-match suspension.

Ryan Christie must also sit out since the terms of his loan do not permit him facing parent club Celtic.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown returns from a ban for Sunday's trip to Pittodrie.

The Premiership leaders are still without Dedryck Boyata, Patrick Roberts, Leigh Griffiths, Stuart Armstrong, Craig Gordon, Jonny Hayes and Marvin Compper.

Midfielder Nir Bitton may be sidelined for the season with a knee problem but manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to welcome back some of his injured stars in the coming weeks.

The only other absentee for the home side is goalkeeper Joe Lewis, who remains out with a long-term knee injury.

The visitors are looking to recover from Thursday's Europa League exit away to Zenit St Petersburg.

That came five days after Rodgers' side were held to a 0-0 draw at home to St Johnstone.

Celtic have beaten Aberdeen 3-0 twice already this season and lie nine points clear of their hosts, who sit third in the table, behind Rangers on goal difference.

Match statistics

Aberdeen's run of four consecutive wins was ended by defeat away to Hibernian last Saturday

Celtic have won their last nine meetings with Aberdeen

Celtic have gone back-to-back league matches without a victory for the first time since March 2016

Aberdeen have scored a league high of eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season but have also conceded a joint-high of seven goals during this period

Pre-match views:

Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn: "Celtic will be disappointed going out of Europe. They wanted to stay in Europe for as long as possible, but they've got a massive squad, so I don't think fatigue and losing will affect them coming into Sunday. They just have to regroup again as they have a couple of big games coming up with ourselves and Rangers.

"We won't be worrying about Celtic and will just concentrate on ourselves.

"Over the course of the season we've been consistent, but against Celtic and Rangers we've dropped points, so we want to go out and give a good account of ourselves.

"On the day we've got to be our best to win the game, get a wee bit of luck in the game and if Celtic turn up it's going to be a hard afternoon. It's one we're looking forward to and one we're capable of winning."

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer: "Now our aim is Aberdeen on Sunday. We will recover well and be ready for that game, 100 per cent.

"Aberdeen have been really good the whole season so it will be a tough game away.

"Of course we travelled (to St Petersburg) with the aim of going through and we felt during this game we could have scored a goal and that's what we needed.

"So it is disappointing to concede three but it is a learning experience."