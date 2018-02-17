Malaga 1-2 Valencia

From the section

Francis Coquelin's last goal was in November 2013 for Freiburg

Francis Coquelin scored for Valencia - having failed to do so for Arsenal in 160 appearances - as they came from behind to beat Malaga late on.

Former West Brom striker Brown Ideye put bottom-placed Malaga ahead.

But Coquelin, in his seventh game since a January move from the Gunners, headed an equaliser with 10 minutes left.

Third-placed Valencia won the game when ex-Arsenal defender Ignasi Miquel fouled Rodrigo and was sent off - with Dani Parejo scoring the penalty.

Malaga goalkeeper Roberto came forward for a corner in the last minute but his header went wide.

Earlier on Saturday, Barcelona warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Chelsea with a 2-0 win over Eibar.