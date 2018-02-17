Match ends, Genoa 2, Inter Milan 0.
Genoa 2-0 Inter Milan
Inter Milan's revival ended up lasting only one week as they were deservedly beaten by Genoa.
Inter beat Bologna 2-1 last weekend to end a 10-game winless run, but were second best against 12th-placed Genoa.
Genoa almost led when Goran Pandev's cross hit the bar and went ahead through an own goal as Milan Skriniar's clearance hit Andrea Ranocchia on the knee and flew into the net.
Pandev sealed it, controlling Diego Laxalt's wayward shot and finishing.
Roma overtook Inter to move up to third earlier in the day with a 2-0 win at Udinese.
Cengiz Under scored his fourth goal in three games to put them ahead, and Diego Perotti sealed the win late on.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 13Rossettini
- 2Spolli
- 87Zukanovic
- 20Rosi
- 24BessaSubstituted forOmeongaat 56'minutes
- 8Bertolacci
- 88Hiljemark
- 93Laxalt
- 19PandevSubstituted forLazovicat 80'minutes
- 16GalabinovSubstituted forLapadulaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cofie
- 10Lapadula
- 17El Yamiq
- 18Migliore
- 22Lazovic
- 23Lamanna
- 30Rigoni
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 38Zima
- 40Omeonga
- 45Picanco Medeiros
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 7Cavaco Cancelo
- 13RanocchiaBooked at 27mins
- 37Skriniar
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 11VecinoSubstituted forRafinhaat 62'minutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 17Karamoh
- 20Valero IglesiasSubstituted forBrozovicat 76'minutes
- 87CandrevaSubstituted forPinamontiat 77'minutes
- 23Éder
Substitutes
- 2López
- 8Rafinha
- 21Santon
- 27Padelli
- 29Chagas Estevao
- 63Emmers
- 77Brozovic
- 89Pissardo
- 98Lombardoni
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Michael Fabbri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 2, Inter Milan 0.
Rafinha (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darko Lazovic (Genoa).
Attempt saved. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa).
Attempt blocked. Andrea Pinamonti (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Foul by Rafinha (Inter Milan).
Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).
Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ervin Zukanovic.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Andrea Bertolacci.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Darko Lazovic replaces Goran Pandev.
Attempt missed. Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Gianluca Lapadula (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephane Omeonga.
Attempt blocked. Éder (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nicolás Spolli.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Gianluca Lapadula replaces Andrej Galabinov.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Antonio Candreva.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic replaces Borja Valero.
Attempt missed. Rafinha (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Éder (Inter Milan).
Nicolás Spolli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Goran Pandev (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Candreva.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Stephane Omeonga.
Yann Karamoh (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yann Karamoh.
Attempt missed. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Diego Laxalt.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt blocked. Stephane Omeonga (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.