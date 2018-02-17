BBC Sport - NI League Cup highlights: Swifts overcome Sky Blues in decider

Swifts overcome Sky Blues in League Cup decider

  • From the section Irish

Dungannon Swifts beat holders Ballymena United 3-1 in the League Cup final to earn a first senior trophy success.

Ryan Mayse bagged a double and Cormac Burke was also on target for Dungannon while Kyle Owens netted for United.

Dungann held on to win after the dismissal of skipper Ryan Harper with eight minutes left.

Swifts overcome Sky Blues in League Cup decider

