BBC Sport - FA Cup Huddersfield v Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round

Highlights: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch the best moments as a Romelu Lukaku brace saw Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Huddersfield.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd

Available to UK users only

FA Cup video

Video

Video

Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Devastating break' as Lukaku scores Man Utd's second

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lukaku opens scoring for Man United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch Rondon's sublime FA Cup volley

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Southampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Brighton 3-1 Coventry

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

How Willian helped save Meyler's penalty

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Hull City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Willian curls in beautiful Chelsea opener

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Vardy puts Leicester one up in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Not everyone's beaten cancer, I'm very lucky'

Video

Coventry 'to compete' against Brighton - Robins

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

So Tom Ince, what dog would your dad be?

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Newport County

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Lamela slots Spurs into two-goal lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Unfortunate own goal gives Spurs early lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Flynn 'very proud' of Newport players

Video

Watch all nine goals from Swansea's FA Cup win

Video

Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Lovely goal' - Carroll curls in Swansea's seventh

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Swansea City 8-1 Notts County

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Rochdale 1-0 Millwall

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Birmingham City 1-4 Huddersfield Town (aet)

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Carvalhal delighted with Swansea attitude

Video

Magpies 'punished' by the better team - Nolan

Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Cardiff 0-2 Manchester City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Was Silva's thunderous strike correctly ruled out for Man City?

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Sensational Alonso free-kick puts Chelsea in control

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Batshuayi's deflected effort doubles Chelsea's lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Cider with Jose, bouncing fans & the worst corner ever

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Newport County 1-1 Tottenham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 2-3 West Brom

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Wigan 2-0 West Ham

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Notts County 1-1 Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: MK Dons 0-1 Coventry

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Peterborough Utd 1-5 Leicester City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Huddersfield 1-1 Birmingham City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Hull City 2-1 Nottingham Forest

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Millwall 2-2 Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Southampton 1-0 Watford

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-1 Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Highlights: Sheffield United 1-0 Preston

  • From the section FA Cup

