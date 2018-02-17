BBC Sport - FA Cup Huddersfield v Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round
Highlights: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd
- From the section FA Cup
Watch the best moments as a Romelu Lukaku brace saw Manchester United into the FA Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Huddersfield.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired