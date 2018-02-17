Partick Thistle 1-2 Dundee: Simon Murray 'paid back' Neil McCann with goals

Dundee striker Simon Murray scored twice in six minutes to snatch a win over Partick Thistle

Dundee striker Simon Murray thanked manager Neil McCann for keeping faith with him during a blank spell in front of goal.

Murray scored his first two goals for the club since joining on loan from Hibernian as Dundee came from behind to defeat Partick Thistle 2-1.

"You wait so long for one and then two come at the same time," Murray said.

"I kept going, the manager stuck with me and I paid him back with a couple of goals."

Partick Thistle opened the scoring at Firhill through Conor Sammon, but Murray struck twice in the last six minutes to secure the victory.

A boyhood Dundee fan, Murray admits he might have been trying too hard to break his duck for the club, after joining in January.

"Every goal is special, but I was brought up supporting Dundee and I just wanted to get off to a good start," he said.

"I was on a wee patch of not scoring, so hopefully that's my confidence back and I'm raring to go.

"I want to score in every game. Sometimes you miss chances, but he believed in me. Maybe I try too hard, but I don't see that as a bad thing.

"We've had a couple of disappointing results, but it's great to get the three points. I just need to kick on and hopefully there's more to come."

Dundee manager Neil McCann was pleased with his side's ambition and attitude against Partick Thistle

Dundee boss McCann was pleased that his players reacted positively to losing to 10-man Kilmarnock in midweek.

"It's a huge win for us, considering we're coming off a very poor result in midweek," McCann said.

"I felt the first half was reflective of how we felt after Tuesday night. We sat too deep, our midfield was too close to our defence, but we adjusted that in the second half and I felt we were the better side.

"I'm pleased because we didn't panic, continued to play and it was two fantastic goals. I'm so delighted for Simon Murray, you could see what it meant to him to score for the club he grew up supporting.

"He maybe snatched at a few and I said to him to relax a wee bit. He was maybe hunting for the goal so badly because it meant so much to him. He got his first and the second one he was just in the right place at the right time.

"We weren't just content in going for the point, which pleased me. It's a great feeling in the dressing room just now."

Alan Archibald was frustrated his Thistle side relinquished their lead

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald was frustrated that his players could not hold on to their lead with six minutes remaining.

"We were comfortable enough," he said. "We played very well, we deserved our goal when we got it, and I thought we should see the game out. Abdul [Osman] was fouled in the build-up to their first goal and we don't get that.

"The only negative was our game management when Dundee were trying to get back into the game. The positives are we're creating chances, but we've got to keep the back door closed."