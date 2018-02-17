BBC Sport - FA Cup: Mata's goal ruled out by VAR at Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round
Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup
- From the section FA Cup
Manchester United are denied a 2-0 lead following a controversial VAR decision. Juan Mata appeared to score a well-taken second for Man Utd, but referee Kevin Friend and video official Neil Swarbrick ruled it out for offside.
SEE MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Saturday's FA Cup fifth round games
WATCH MORE: All the FA Cup goals and highlights from the fifth round
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired