BBC Sport - FA Cup: Romelu Lukaku scores Manchester United opener against Huddersfield
Lukaku opens scoring for Man United
- From the section FA Cup
Romelu Lukaku scores his 20th goal of the season to give Manchester United the lead in the FA Cup fifth round at Huddersfield Town.
READ MORE: Follow live text coverage with video clips from Saturday's FA Cup fifth round games
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired