Paris St-Germain 5-2 Strasbourg

PSG's players had their names written in Mandarin on their shirts to mark Chinese New Year

Edinson Cavani scored two chips as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat Strasbourg and go 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

After their 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid, PSG trailed again to Jean-Eudes Aholou's sixth-minute goal.

Julian Draxler equalised and Neymar put them ahead, flicking the ball over two defenders on the line to tap home, before Angel di Maria added a third.

Stephane Bahoken pulled one back before Cavani's double.