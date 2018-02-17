Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Strasbourg 2.
Paris St-Germain 5-2 Strasbourg
Edinson Cavani scored two chips as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat Strasbourg and go 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
After their 3-1 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid, PSG trailed again to Jean-Eudes Aholou's sixth-minute goal.
Julian Draxler equalised and Neymar put them ahead, flicking the ball over two defenders on the line to tap home, before Angel di Maria added a third.
Stephane Bahoken pulled one back before Cavani's double.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 32Dani AlvesBooked at 24mins
- 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 68mins
- 3Kimpembe
- 20Kurzawa
- 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forPastoreat 58'minutes
- 19DiarraSubstituted forMottaat 58'minutes
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 82'minutes
- 11Di María
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 8Motta
- 12Meunier
- 24Nkunku
- 25Rabiot
- 27Pastore
- 40Cibois
Strasbourg
- 16Oukidja
- 2FoulquierBooked at 57mins
- 26Koné
- 4Martinez
- 22Seka
- 27LalaBooked at 74mins
- 28MartinSubstituted forNogueiraat 90+1'minutes
- 8Aholou
- 11LienardSubstituted forGonçalvesat 61'minutes
- 29Da CostaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSaadiat 78'minutes
- 19Bahoken
Substitutes
- 5Nogueira
- 6Grimm
- 9Saadi
- 13Blayac
- 17Gonçalves
- 21Salmier
- 30Kamara
- Referee:
- Thomas Leonard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Strasbourg 2.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Dimitri Foulquier.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Vincent Nogueira replaces Jonas Martin.
Offside, Strasbourg. Jonas Martin tries a through ball, but Idriss Saadi is caught offside.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Stéphane Bahoken (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anthony Gonçalves (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Stéphane Bahoken (Strasbourg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonas Martin.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain).
Stéphane Bahoken (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Julian Draxler.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 5, Strasbourg 2. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Anthony Gonçalves (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ernest Seka.
Substitution
Substitution, Strasbourg. Idriss Saadi replaces Joia Nuno Da Costa.
Booking
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenny Lala (Strasbourg).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Strasbourg 2. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Pablo Martinez (Strasbourg) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonas Martin following a corner.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Offside, Strasbourg. Anthony Gonçalves tries a through ball, but Pablo Martinez is caught offside.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Stéphane Bahoken (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Gonçalves (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Kenny Lala (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Strasbourg 2. Stéphane Bahoken (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joia Nuno Da Costa.
Offside, Strasbourg. Jonas Martin tries a through ball, but Stéphane Bahoken is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stéphane Bahoken (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt missed. Anthony Gonçalves (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Dani Alves.