German Bundesliga
Wolfsburg1Bayern Munich2

Wolfsburg 1-2 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski
The last time Wolfsburg were 1-0 up against Bayern at half-time, Robert Lewandowski came on to score five goals

Robert Lewandowski's last-minute penalty gave Bayern Munich a 13th victory in a row as they beat Wolfsburg to go 21 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Daniel Didavi gave the struggling hosts a shock lead and Bayern's Arjen Robben had a penalty saved by Koen Casteels.

Sandro Wagner headed in Robben's cross to equalise for the champions.

And substitute Lewandowski scored the winner from the spot after teenager Gian-Luca Itter fouled Robben.

Bayern named several key players on the bench, including Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and David Alaba, with Tuesday's home Champions League last-16 first leg against Besiktas in mind.

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 24JungBooked at 11minsSubstituted forde Asevedo Furtadoat 78'minutes
  • 5Bruma
  • 31Knoche
  • 35ItterBooked at 90mins
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27ArnoldBooked at 80mins
  • 8SteffenBooked at 54minsSubstituted forOsimhenat 84'minutes
  • 11Didavi
  • 10MalliSubstituted forDimataat 90+2'minutes
  • 14Origi

Substitutes

  • 2de Asevedo Furtado
  • 6Bazoer
  • 9Dimata
  • 18Osimhen
  • 20Grün
  • 22Mehmedi
  • 37Rexhbecaj

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13Rafinha
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 4Süle
  • 14Bernat
  • 24Tolisso
  • 19Rudy
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 29minsSubstituted forMüllerat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Robben
  • 2WagnerSubstituted forLewandowskiat 79'minutes
  • 7RibéryBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAlabaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 17Boateng
  • 22Starke
  • 25Müller
  • 27Alaba
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann
Attendance:
30,000

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home3
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 2.

Booking

Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).

Landry Dimata (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Landry Dimata replaces Yunus Malli.

Goal!

Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Gian-Luca Itter (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Gian-Luca Itter (VfL Wolfsburg) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by William.

Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).

Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.

Attempt blocked. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Victor Osimhen replaces Renato Steffen.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by William.

Booking

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces Sandro Wagner.

Substitution

Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. William replaces Sebastian Jung because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sebastian Jung (VfL Wolfsburg) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Renato Steffen.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. David Alaba replaces Franck Ribéry.

Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).

Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! VfL Wolfsburg 1, FC Bayern München 1. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a fast break.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Thiago Alcántara.

Attempt missed. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.

Attempt missed. Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Divock Origi.

Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafinha.

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich23192255183759
2B Leverkusen23108543301338
3RB Leipzig2211563529638
4B Dortmund22107547291837
5Schalke2310763629737
6Frankfurt2210663025536
7Hannover238873233-132
8Augsburg228773228431
9Hoffenheim238783637-131
10B Mgladbach229493034-431
11Hertha Berlin237973030030
12Freiburg2361072437-1328
13Wolfsburg2341272630-424
14Stuttgart2273121827-924
15Werder Bremen2358102128-723
16Mainz2365122841-1323
17Hamburg2345141834-1617
18Köln2335152042-2214
View full German Bundesliga table

