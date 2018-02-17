Spanish La Liga
Eibar0Barcelona2

Eibar 0-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez is the second top scorer in La Liga, with 17 - three behind team-mate Lionel Messi

Barcelona warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Chelsea with a hard-fought win over Eibar to equal their best ever La Liga unbeaten run.

Ernesto Valverde did not rest anyone and Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba scored to take them 10 points clear at the top and 31 La Liga games unbeaten.

Barca led when Lionel Messi played in Suarez, who slotted home.

Both sides hit the woodwork, and Eibar had Fabian Orellana sent off, before Alba's late clincher.

Orellana hit the crossbar from outside the box moments after Suarez rounded keeper Marko Dmitrovic to score the opener, and Messi hit the post in the second half from Suarez's lay-off.

January loan signing Orellana was shown a second yellow card for punching the ball away in anger. Moments later manager Jose Luis Mendilibar was sent to the stands for an angry reaction to Suarez not being booked for kicking the ball away.

Seventh-placed Basque minnows Eibar deserved better - but Alba wrapped it up late on after Dmitrovic parried Messi's effort.

Barcelona - who match their unbeaten run from 2010-11 under Pep Guardiola - are now 10 points above Atletico Madrid, who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Line-ups

Eibar

  • 25Dmitrovic
  • 11Peña
  • 4RamisSubstituted forLombánat 45'minutes
  • 18Arbilla
  • 15José Ángel
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 3DiopBooked at 66minsSubstituted forEscalanteat 74'minutes
  • 2OrellanaBooked at 66mins
  • 24JordánSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 83'minutes
  • 8Inui
  • 17Kike

Substitutes

  • 5Escalante
  • 7Capa
  • 13Riesgo
  • 19Dias de Oliveira
  • 20Alejo
  • 21León
  • 22Lombán

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20SergiSubstituted forCabral Semedoat 90'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 5Busquets
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8IniestaBooked at 48minsSubstituted forCoutinhoat 63'minutes
  • 15PaulinhoSubstituted forVidalat 74'minutes
  • 9L Suárez
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 11Dembélé
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Coutinho
  • 19Digne
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Mina
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
6,760

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 2.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Nélson Semedo replaces Sergi Roberto.

Goal!

Goal! Eibar 0, Barcelona 2. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Joan Jordán.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Ángel (Eibar).

Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Eibar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar).

Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anaitz Arbilla.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Gonzalo Escalante replaces Pape Diop.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Paulinho.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Eibar).

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kike García (Eibar).

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).

Offside, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

David Lombán (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Fabián Orellana (Eibar).

Booking

Pape Diop (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Pape Diop (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Ángel with a cross.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho replaces Andrés Iniesta.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 17th February 2018

  • EibarEibar0BarcelonaBarcelona2
  • Las PalmasLas Palmas1SevillaSevilla2
  • AlavésAlavés1Dep La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña0
  • MalagaMalaga19:45ValenciaValencia

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona24195062115162
2Atl Madrid2315713492552
3Valencia23134645271843
4Real Madrid22126450232742
5Sevilla2412393135-439
6Villarreal2311483428637
7Eibar2410593236-435
8Girona249783430434
9Real Betis23103103845-733
10Celta Vigo239594134732
11Getafe237972621530
12Leganés2385102025-529
13Ath Bilbao2361072425-128
14Alavés2491142233-1128
15Real Sociedad2375114345-226
16Espanyol236892131-1026
17Levante2331192135-1420
18Las Palmas2453161852-3418
19Dep La Coruña2445152453-2917
20Malaga2334161436-2213
View full Spanish La Liga table

