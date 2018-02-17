BBC Sport - 'I’ve been approached to join the coaching staff with the national team'
'I'm due to meet Alex McLeish next week'
- From the section Scottish
Former Scotland international James McFadden has been invited to join Alex McLeish's backroom staff with the national team. He tells BBC Scotland's Sportscene Results programme that he will meet the new Scotland manager next week.
