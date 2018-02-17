BBC Sport - 'I’ve been approached to join the coaching staff with the national team'

'I'm due to meet Alex McLeish next week'

Former Scotland international James McFadden has been invited to join Alex McLeish's backroom staff with the national team. He tells BBC Scotland's Sportscene Results programme that he will meet the new Scotland manager next week.

Top videos

Video

'I'm due to meet Alex McLeish next week'

Video

GB medal rush & more pain for Christie

Video

Yarnold defends her Olympic skeleton title

Video

Watch Rondon's sublime FA Cup volley

Video

Lukaku opens scoring for Man United

Video

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Southampton

Video

Watch: Atkin wins historic bronze in slopestyle

Video

GB's Christie crashes out again

Video

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea

Video

Rippon's 'bittersweet' Olympic journey

Video

Stacks, flips and big air - why we love aerials

Video

Big Air & Seoul trips - Aimee Fuller loves Korea

Video

GB curlers suffer surprise defeat by South Korea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired