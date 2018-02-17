BBC Sport - 'Who's to say it won’t turn out to be the most important point of the season'

It might be County's 'most important point'

Ross County manager Owen Coyle was pleased with the character of his players as they came from behind to take a point against Hearts in the 1-1 draw in Dingwall.

