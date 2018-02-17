BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Cliftonville 1-2 Linfield
Linfield hold on for victory at Cliftonville
Irish
Linfield hold off late Cliftonville pressure to clinch a 2-1 win in the Irish Premiership clash at Solitude.
A Jimmy Callacher header in the first half and Tomas Cosgrove own goal in the second put the champions 2-0 up.
Jay Donnelly pulled one back near the end but the Reds couldn’t find an equaliser.
