BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Cliftonville 1-2 Linfield

Linfield hold on for victory at Cliftonville

  From the section Irish

Linfield hold off late Cliftonville pressure to clinch a 2-1 win in the Irish Premiership clash at Solitude.

A Jimmy Callacher header in the first half and Tomas Cosgrove own goal in the second put the champions 2-0 up.

Jay Donnelly pulled one back near the end but the Reds couldn’t find an equaliser.

