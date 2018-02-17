BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint seal win away to Carrick

Warrenpoint seal win away to Carrick

  • From the section Irish

Early goals by Conor McMenamin and Seanna Foster prove enough to give Warrenpoint Town a 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers.

It was Warrenpoint's second away win of the season in the Irish Premiership, the other also being against Carrick in October.

Paddy McNally headed the lone Rangers goal.

Top videos

Video

Warrenpoint seal win away to Carrick

  • From the section Irish
Video

GB medal rush & more pain for Christie

Video

Yarnold defends her Olympic skeleton title

Video

Watch Rondon's sublime FA Cup volley

Video

Lukaku opens scoring for Man United

Video

Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Southampton

Video

Watch: Atkin wins historic bronze in slopestyle

Video

GB's Christie crashes out again

Video

Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea

Video

Rippon's 'bittersweet' Olympic journey

Video

Stacks, flips and big air - why we love aerials

Video

Big Air & Seoul trips - Aimee Fuller loves Korea

Video

GB curlers suffer surprise defeat by South Korea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired