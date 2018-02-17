BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint seal win away to Carrick
Warrenpoint seal win away to Carrick
- From the section Irish
Early goals by Conor McMenamin and Seanna Foster prove enough to give Warrenpoint Town a 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers.
It was Warrenpoint's second away win of the season in the Irish Premiership, the other also being against Carrick in October.
Paddy McNally headed the lone Rangers goal.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired