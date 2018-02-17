BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea City highlights
Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea
- From the section FA Cup
Watch the best moments as Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and Premier League Swansea City play out a goalless draw in the FA Cup fifth round at Hillsborough.
MATCH REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea City
Available to UK users only
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired