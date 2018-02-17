Uwe Rosler: German sacked as Fleetwood Town head coach

Uwe Rosler
Uwe Rosler has previously managed Brentford, Wigan and Leeds

Fleetwood Town have sacked head coach Uwe Rosler after seven straight defeats in all competitions.

Saturday's 3-0 loss at Doncaster Rovers left the Cod Army in 20th and above the relegation zone on goal difference.

German Rosler, 49, took over at Highbury Stadium in July 2016, nine months after he was sacked by Leeds.

Development coach Barry Nicholson and goalkeeping coach David Lucas will take charge of Tuesday's League One game against Portsmouth.

"Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to place on record their thanks to Uwe for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club," a club statement said.

"The search for his replacement will begin immediately."

Former East Germany forward Rosler led Fleetwood to the League One play-offs in 2016-17, his first season in charge, but they have lost 16 of their 32 matches this campaign.

Their last league victory came at Southend United on 13 January.

