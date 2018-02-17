Artur Krysiak & Nathan Smith: Yeovil Town duo face knee injury lay-offs

Nathan Smith and Artur Krysiak both suffered knee injuries in the same draw against Crewe

Yeovil Town goakeeper Artur Krysiak and defender Nathan Smith face long lay-offs with separate knee injuries.

Both players were forced off in the draw at Crewe on 10 February.

Krysiak, 28, damaged his posterior cruciate ligament and is out for the Glovers' remaining League Two games, having been previously ever-present.

Smith, 31, has a medial knee ligament injury that could also keep him out until the summer, although he could return before the end of the campaign.