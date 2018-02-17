BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Brom's Salomon Rondon nets sublime volley against Southampton
Watch Rondon's sublime FA Cup volley
- From the section FA Cup
West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon scores a sublime volley in the Baggies' 2-1 FA Cup fifth round defeat to Southampton at The Hawthorns.
WATCH MORE: West Brom 1-2 Southampton highlights
Available to UK users only.
