BBC Sport - FA Cup: 'Stunning' reaction save from Owls' Dawson denies Swansea
'Stunning' reaction save from Owls' Dawson
- From the section FA Cup
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson makes a 'stunning' reaction save to deny Swansea City Mike van der Hoorn in the two sides' FA Cup fifth round tie at Hillsborough.
