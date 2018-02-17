Michael Stewart 'angry' at SFA's handling of manager appointment

Alex McLeish has been appointed as Scotland manager for a second time

Michael Stewart says he has "never been as angry" as he feels about the Scottish FA's approach to appointing Alex McLeish as Scotland manager.

Stewart says it is "unacceptable" that the decision was made with no chief executive being in place following the resignation of Stewart Regan.

"The process has been an absolute disgrace, a disaster, and that needs to be looked at," said Stewart.

"How on earth have we ended up in this position, it is unacceptable."

McLeish was appointed as Scotland manager four months after Gordon Strachan was sacked following the failure to qualify for this summer's World Cup.

It is McLeish's second spell as the international boss, after he left in 2008 following a short spell where he won seven games out of 10.

Current Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neil had been the frontrunner for the post, but turned down the job after discussions with Regan, who then resigned his post as chief executive.

SFA president Alan McRae and new Scotland manager Alex McLeish

Stewart told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound: "For the president to come out and introduce the new manager as a mate for years, and having been the chairman of his testimonial committee, is just staggering.

"The lack of awareness in that organisation is beyond belief and I've never been so angry, and it's not Alex McLeish because I hope that he goes on and does a good job. Where is the strategic planning?

"They've now effectively said that the chief executive role is almost immaterial because they've made the big call without them.

"Lets be honest, we all hear the chat, we're all in the industry. And the talk is that we know there's a split board at the SFA. The chat is that Rod Petrie and Allan McRae have got their man, and in return the other faction are going to be allowed to get the chief executive., That's not for the betterment of Scottish football. That is politicking. And it is unacceptable as far as I'm concerned."

His comments were echoed by former Scotland defender Willie Miller, who described it as a "farce".

Miller said: "The SFA have turned a relatively simple process into a saga.

"I can't understand how we went after a manager (Michael O'Neil) and offered him less than he was on, and then we're surprised that it didn't work out.

"We were told before Stewart Regan left that there were applicants. We haven't heard any names. I had a chuckle when I heard it was Walter Smith or Alex McLeish. Nothing to do with their qualities, but because they're ex-Scotland managers, and if you threw Gordon Strachan's name into that list then he probably had more right to be kept back on as manager because he didn't leave, the other two left for club jobs. It's just a total farce."

Hibs boss Neil Lennon says Gordon Strachan (above) was let go too early

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said it was a "real opportunity" for McLeish.

He said: "Great we've made a decision. Personally I thought they should have waited for a chief executive to come in and get that done but there was obviously a lot of heat and spotlight on the SFA to appoint someone.

"Alex has been round the course, and has that experience. It's a real opportunity for him and hopefully the country to try and build on the good work that has been done in the last 18 months or so."

And Hibernian manager Neil Lennon, who had been tipped for the job, said McLeish was "the outstanding candidate".

"It's a strong character with bags of experience and he's been in the job before, he's had success in England and Scotland," said Lennon.

"He's the outstanding candidate. I know people talked about myself and Steve Clarke but international football is completely different from club football.

"I just worry if they were too hasty in letting Gordon (Strachan) go because progress was being made."